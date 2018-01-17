Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomes baby Saki monkey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Wednesday its animal population just got a little bigger.

A baby Saki Monkey was born Jan. 8.

The zoo said the monkey currently lives in the tropics greenhouse with its mother Suni and father Gaugin. The family – along with other rainforest animals – will move to the zoo’s new rainforest exhibit this summer, the zoo said.

Zookeepers don’t yet know if the baby is a boy or a girl. If the monkey’s a boy, the zoo said the baby will begin to develop a white circle of hair around its face within the first week or two of birth.

The zoo said Saki monkeys, in their natural habitat, live in the rainforest trees of Brazi, Guyana, and Venezuela.

The zoo posted video of the baby Saki monkey on its YouTube page: