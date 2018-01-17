Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In addition to snow blanketing the area, a tractor-trailer crash in the area of Exit 18 on I-95 North is creating travel delays in and around Providence.

According to Rhode Island State Police, two lanes of the highway are currently closed down as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

Police said there were no injuries.

Slow traffic on 95N going from Warwick to Providence after tractor trailer flipped on side at Thurbers Avenue curve @wpri12 @FOXProvidence @MelissaSardelli pic.twitter.com/ZgOHELtYRD — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) January 17, 2018

Troopers investigating a tractor trailer rollover on Route 95 North at Thurbers Avenue. Two right lanes closed. Thurbers Ave. ramp open. Expect delays and seek alternate routes. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) January 17, 2018

Update on rollover investigation on Route 95 North @ Thurbers Avenue. One three axle box truck rolled and is blocking 1st and 2nd lanes. No injuries reported and only one vehicle involved. Ramp is open, but expect delays and seek alt. routes if possible. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) January 17, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information. We’ll also have live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.