Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In addition to snow blanketing the area, a tractor-trailer crash in the area of Exit 18 on I-95 North is creating travel delays in and around Providence.
According to Rhode Island State Police, two lanes of the highway are currently closed down as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.
- Pinpoint Traffic: Real-Time Updates »
Police said there were no injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information. We’ll also have live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.