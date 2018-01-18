Daughter of MLK keynote speaker at PC event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at an event at Providence College on Thursday.

Bernice, known as a public speaker and advocate for nonviolence, was the keynote speaker at the college’s first ever Dr. Martin Luther King Convocation ceremony.

In her speech, Bernice mentioned the importance of college students roles in making a change.

“It’s a place where we come together, to learn and share different ideas,” Bernice said. “It’s an opportunity to create settings where conversations can take place on a consistent basis, to help us have a better understanding of the things that divide us.”

Bernice said in an interview with Eyewitness News that earlier in the day she was approached by a student who asked her how to reach the people who are making insulting or mean spirited comments towards others in regards to their race. She said it is important to listen and be open minded to their side of the story while also sharing your own.

“I said to her, ‘In order to reach a person like that, you have to be open enough to hear them and connect with them,'” Bernice said. “Because if you approach them with, ‘You’re wrong,’ they’re going to shut down. You have to be willing to connect first to create some form of relationship so they can hear you.”

According to Rhode Island Public Radio, organizers of the event are hoping it will help unite the campus which has dealt publicly with racial tensions in recent years, where some students and professors of color at the college have complained about racial profiling and cultural insensitivity.

Bernice said the best way to combat racial tensions is to continue to learn and educate oneself.

“My dad said, ‘We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or perish together as fools,'” Bernice said. “We have to be open to being a constant student of learning, and educating ourselves on issues and challenges and problems.”

Bernice is the chief executive officer of The King Center, which is the largest collection of primary source materials on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Rights Movement in the world.