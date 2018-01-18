Despite hand injury, Brady appears at Patriots practice

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after the Patriots put Tom Brady on the team’s injury report, the quarterback reported for practice Thursday. However, his media availability schedule for the afternoon was once again postponed.

Tom Brady’s press conference has been moved to tomorrow. 🙃 @wpri12 #Patriots — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) January 18, 2018

Brady missed AFC Championship media day Wednesday because the team said he was meeting with medical staff. He later appeared on the injury report as having a right-hand injury and was designated as limited practice.

He was scheduled to speak to the media during locker room interviews Thursday afternoon. However, that availability was pushed back to Friday.

Just shot the media portion of practice. Brady was there, and his right hand is still attached to his arm. @wpri12 #Patriots — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) January 18, 2018

Brady and the rest of the Patriots are preparing to face-off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Gillette.

