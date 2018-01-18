Despite hand injury, Brady appears at Patriots practice

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after the Patriots put Tom Brady on the team’s injury report, the quarterback reported for practice Thursday. However, his media availability schedule for the afternoon was once again postponed.
Brady missed AFC Championship media day Wednesday because the team said he was meeting with medical staff. He later appeared on the injury report as having a right-hand injury and was designated as limited practice.
He was scheduled to speak to the media during locker room interviews Thursday afternoon. However, that availability was pushed back to Friday.
Brady and the rest of the Patriots are preparing to face-off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Gillette.
