Family of pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket are investigating after a family was hit by a van which then took off about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Rescue crews were called to the 400 block of Weeden Street to find two adults, both 33, and two children, aged 4 and 3, who had been struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to Det. Sgt. Timothy Graham. The victims said a white Dodge Caravan with Rhode Island plates hit them and knocked off the vehicle’s passenger side mirror in the process.

The victims said the driver, a Hispanic male standing about six feet tall, got out of the vehicle and picked up the mirror. One of the victims yelled at him to call 911, but he said something in Spanish in response, then got back into the van and drove off, Graham said.

Three of the victims had minor injuries. Rescue crews took all four to Rhode Island Hospital to be checked out.

Anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who has seen a white Dodge Caravan with a missing or damaged passenger side mirror, is asked to call Pawtucket Police’s Traffic Division at (401) 727-9100, extension 735.