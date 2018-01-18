In the Kitchen: Spring Mech Fusilli

In the Rhode Show Kitchen today, we welcome Gianluca Mech, the creator of “The Italiano Diet” making Spring Mech Fusilli.
Ingredients:
- 1 package (250g) Gianluca Mech Italiano Diet Fusilli
- 1 spoon extra virgin olive Oil
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 zucchini
- 1 yellow bell pepper
- 1 small eggplant
- 6 cherry tomatoes
- Half tea spoon of salt
- 1 Pinch of black pepper
- 4 fresh basil leafs
- 4 fresh mint leafs
Directions:
- Dice cut zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and cherry tomatoes.
- In a skillet add 1 spoon of extra virgin olive oil, saute the garlic for 1 min and than remove it.
- Add zucchini, bell peppers, and sauté for 5 min.
- If necessary add a spoon of hot water, than add eggplants, cherry tomatoes, salt, black pepper and continue to cook for another 10 min.
- Boil the Fusilli for 13min in salted water.
- When the vegetables are cooked add the fresh chopped basil.
- When Fusilli is cooked, drain it and add it in the skillet with the sauce. Sauté in the skillet for 1 min and than serve.