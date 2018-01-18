Little Compton family forced to drive to fire dept. to alert crews their home was ablaze



Little Compton, R.I. (WPRI) — A family had to drive to the Little Compton fire department to alert crews that their house was on fire early Thursday morning.

According to Little Compton Fire Chief Richard Petrin, the family tried to call 911, but the fire knocked out power to their house, thus killing their landline phone connection.

They also tried to call using their cellphones, but they didn’t have service.

“The occupants attempted to call 911 using the landline but were unsuccessful due to the power being cut out,” said Petrin. “They got in their vehicle and they drove to the fire station and alerted a dispatcher that their house was on fire.”

Crews responded to the Old Farm Road home just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, fire was seen shooting out of the roof of the garage.

Petrin said it took about 30 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze. They were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house.

Since there is no water source in Little Compton, Petrin said tankers from Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Warren, and Westport, Massachusetts were brought in.

While the garage and at least one car were completely destroyed, Petrin said the house only sustained some smoke and water damage — no structural damage. He thinks the residents will get to return home eventually once it has been cleaned up, but for now, they are staying with family nearby.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.