Official pleads guilty to embezzling from Cranston union

Related Coverage Union official to enter guilty plea in embezzlement case involving more than $250,000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former business manager and financial secretary for a local plasterers’ and masons’ union pleaded guilty Thursday morning to charges that he embezzled $319,795 in union funds.

Richard D’Antuono, 42, of Cranston, pleaded guilty to three criminal counts: embezzlement from a labor organization, embezzlement from an employee benefit plan, and aggravated identity theft. The plea, which had been agreed upon in November, was announced by the office of U.S. District Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch.

D’Antuono admitted to U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith that for two years, he took cash from a union operational account and from an apprentice fund — an employee benefit plan to finance training programs — at the Cranston-based Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association Local 40.

D’Antuono would make checks out to himself much higher than his salary and a stipend to which he was entitled, according to Dambruch’s office. In some instances, he had people authorized to sign checks for the union sign blank checks, which he used to embezzle cash. Other times, he forged signatures.

D’Antuono is scheduled to be sentenced April 6. Embezzlement from a labor organization carries a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, a fine of $10,000, followed by 3 years supervised release. For embezzlement from an employee benefit plan, the punishment is up to 5 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years supervised release. The aggravated identity theft conviction has a mandatory term of two years imprisonment in addition to other sentences.