Organic eating for a healthy 2018

Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley, a renowned nutritionist, is on a mission to share affordable and easy recipes using organic ingredients.

Chumbley shared some inspired one-pot recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, that can all be made in less than 30 minutes by just using ingredients that are USDA certified organic.

Here are a few of Annessa’s recipes:

Recipe Name: One-Pan Greek Chicken & Quinoa (DEMO DISH)

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serving Size: 4-6

Steps (Directions):

In a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat, sear chicken on both sides until cooked through. Remove, cover with foil and set aside. Add onion to the skillet, cooking until lightly browned. Add chicken stock and quinoa, stirring to scrape up the browned bits. Bring to a boil. Cover and turn heat to low. Simmer 20 minutes (stirring occasionally), until quinoa has fully absorbed liquid. Turn heat off, fluff quinoa with a fork, and fold in spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta. Slice chicken on a diagonal and add it on top. Serve warm!

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb boneless skinless O Organics chicken breast (sub Open Nature Air Chilled Chicken in applicable markets)

1 large onion, sliced or roughly chopped

3 cups O Organics Reduced Sodium Chicken Broth

1 ½ cups O Organics Quinoa

3 cups fresh O Organics baby spinach (about 3 handfuls)

1/3 cup julienned sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup O Organics crumbled feta cheese

Recipe Name: Veggie Zoodle Ramen Jar

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Serving Size: 1

Steps (Directions):

In a wide mouth pint jar, add zucchini, red cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and scallion, pushing down gently to make room for the egg. Add ginger, soy sauce and egg. Seal with lid. When ready to eat, heat beef broth to boiling. Add to jar and cover with lid. Let set about 4 minutes. Serve.

Pro Tips: If you don’t have a zoodle maker, use a vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons. For a spicy variation, add a few drops of your favorite hot sauce!

Ingredients:

½ zucchini, cut into thin noodles or ribbons

¼ cup red cabbage

¼ cup O Organics baby carrots, thinly sliced

2 button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 medium scallion, sliced

1 TBS soy sauce

½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

1 O Organics brown egg, hard boiled

1 ¼ cups O Organics beef broth

Recipe Name: Egg White Power Bowl

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serving Size: 4-6

Steps (Directions):

In a small bowl or mug, beat egg whites with 1 tsp water with a fork. Pour egg whites in a skillet on medium-low heat sprayed with cooking spray. Scramble and fold over until fluffy and fully cooked. Put finished egg whites to the side of a breakfast bowl, then respray the skillet with nonstick cooking spray and sauté the sliced peppers over medium high heat for about 3 minutes, until they are seared. Put the peppers to the side of the bowl, beside eggs. Then sauté zucchini rounds in the same way, until they are lightly seared. Place seared zucchini next to the peppers. Arrange around the bowl the rest of the ingredients: sprouts, yellow tomatoes, avocado. Place the basil leaves in the center and sprinkle sea salt or your favorite seasoning over the bowl. Enjoy!

Notes: – there is no wrong way to do this recipe! It’s like a deconstructed omelet. Use the vegetables you most like or have on hand – spinach, mushrooms, etc. Anything will taste great. – if you are not a fan of egg whites, use two whole eggs and two egg whites – nutritional yeast works great as a seasoning over the seared vegetables

Ingredients:

4 O Organics large brown eggs, whites only

1 cup sliced mini sweet peppers (mixture of red, orange and yellow)

½ cup sliced zucchini rounds

¼ cup loosely packed sprouts

¼ of an avocado, scooped or sliced

2 yellow cherry tomatoes, sliced

5 basil leaves

Sea salt

About Annessa

For as long as I can remember I have been interested in the story of food. As a kid I was overweight, and often felt “on the outside” because of it, and like any tender trial in youth, I believe it turned out to be a blessing in adulthood. So much character growth and internal self-discovery can happen through food. It is one of the main ways we experience life.

I have witnessed the “dark side” of food, as a dietitian for years in Bariatrics. It was there I realized the courage and commitment it takes to really change your life — to conqure the person and the voice within. I saw the twisted ways we’ve taken something that was meant for our good and attached negative feelings, misplaced perceptions, etc. Food can be used to feed a low self worth, guild, and shame. All of which, I believe, was never intended when it was created. I have the utmost respect for anyone who takes on the endeavor of losing weight. Changing YOURSELF is the start of all opportunities.

I am fascinated with the concept of nourishment. So much is created over food – relationships, memories, and a huge part of life. Nourishment happens in the kitchen long before the meal, when you’re nourishing your relationship with your children, or friend, or spouse. Think about it – usually our best memories growing up often happen in the kitchen! It should be a place of comfort, inspiration, learning & nourishment….never stress.

I believe mind nourishment was meant to mirror physical nourishment, and I hope you’ll find this website a combination of both! Whatever you THINK on affects how you are going to FEEL, as does whatever food you choose to consistently eat. Life is too precious not to feel as good as you can!

Also, I want you to know that I do not come to you as a “know it all” expert. In fact, I always learned more from my patients and clients than I think they ever did from me! I am not the end-all of health information, but I would love to be one positive, powerful voice on your journey to health and energy. Real change happens with your thinking – your story with food is not yet done, and it is within your power to change. Whether it be weight loss, energy gain, healthy habits for the little ones you’re raising, etc. I love to motivate, and I hope you’ll find inspiration and momentum (and tasty recipe ideas) to keep going here!

Please feel free to comment, share yourself or your story, or even tag me in a healthy recipe you create. Positive, healthy living (in every way) is contagious to those around YOU.

