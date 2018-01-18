Police investigating marijuana theft from local facility

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River air conditioning contractor was arrested back in November after the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (DBR) said he stole a large quantity of marijuana from one of the state’s licensed growers while he was working in the building.

Warwick police confirmed Steven Gomes, 25, was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and multiple firearms-related offenses.

According to The Providence Journal, a spokesperson for the DBR said the theft seemed to be an “inside job” by someone who had “inside knowledge” of the operation.

This is the first instance of a theft like this since the state began to license cultivators in 2016.

Major Rick Rathbun of the Warwick Police Department told Eyewitness News that he could not confirm how much was stolen from the facility. Police are investigating the incident and are looking for other suspects who were involved, as well as the remainder of the stolen marijuana, which Gomes allegedly distributed before he was arrested.

Gomes was also being investigated by Cranston police, where Maj. Todd Patalano said he was charged with altering marks of identification on a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime, and not having a license for the weapon as a result of larceny.

Patalano told The Providence Journal that police recovered a .38-caliber handgun and an undisclosed amount of cash from Gomes’ vehicle.

Gomes was arraigned on the slew of charges and released on Nov. 29, according to court records. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.