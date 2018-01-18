Providence superintendent ‘wasn’t familiar’ with DCYF reporting law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The superintendent of Providence schools testified Thursday that last May he “wasn’t familiar” with a state law that requires school employees to contact the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families within 24 hours of becoming aware of allegations of sexual abuse against a student.

Testifying on the third day of the trial for a school principal facing a misdemeanor charge for failing to contact DCYF after multiple students told her a gym teacher touched them inappropriately, Superintendent Christopher Maher also said he never received any guidance on the law after it was approved by state lawmakers in 2016.

“I wasn’t familiar with the details of it, no,” Maher said. Maher is among several school department officials expected to testify Thursday.

Violet LeMar, who is currently on paid administrative leave as the principal of Harry Kizirian Elementary School, was charged last August with failing to contact DCYF after students approached her with accusations that a teacher touched them inappropriately.

The teacher, James Duffy, was charged last June with six counts of second-degree child molestation and a single count of simple assault. He has pleaded not guilty. LeMar testified Wednesday that Duffy was placed on leave the same day as the accusations were made, but said she didn’t believe the claims were “sexual or abusive in nature.”

Maher testified that he wasn’t familiar with the details of the accusations against Duffy until around the time the gym teacher was charged by police. He called LeMar a “very good principal,” but said he has never spoken to her about the case. He said Providence police directed him to not conduct an investigation while they were involved with the case.

Maher said he was surprised that LeMar didn’t file a “critical incident report” as required by district policy until nearly two months after students first approached her with the accusations. The report was filed July 5. Duffy was charged with a crime on June 29.

While Maher acknowledged school principals are given discretion on how they handle all incidents that occur in their schools, he said “I can’t think of a time” when a critical incident report wasn’t filed when a teacher was placed on leave. He said he considers removing Duffy from the building to be the “most important” thing that needed be done immediately after the accusations were made.

Maher is not the first person to testify they weren’t aware of the reporting law during the trial. LeMar said she was unaware of the law and never received training on it. A former human resources employee who conducted the school department’s investigation into the case also said he didn’t know about the law at the time he learned about the incident.

Susan Chin, who oversees elementary schools for the district, also testified Thursday that she wasn’t aware of the reporting law at the time of the incident.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan