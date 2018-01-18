Restaurant manager posts sign after driver backs into building



NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – When a car mistakenly hit a New Bedford restaurant Tuesday, the manager responded by posting a sign spelling out exactly how the damage was caused.

“Closed: due to bad parallel parking” was spray- painted across the boarded-up window of the Pour Farm Tavern.

The restaurant’s manager, Liz Oliver, says the sign was all in good fun and a way to help make light of an otherwise unfortunate situation.

“We have no hard feelings, my sign outside was not malicious,” Oliver said. “It’s just to lighten up the mood for everything and I’m glad I get to tell the story over again.”

Officials say a 24-year-old woman was attempting to park in front of the restaurant when she hit the gas instead of the brake.

The back of her car shattered the front window of the restaurant and knocked down a support beam.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant reopened several days later, with the “closed” portion of the sign painted over, replaced with “open!”