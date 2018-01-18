RI House leaders wary of Raimondo budget’s reliance on sports betting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The leaders of both parties in the Rhode Island House expressed concern Thursday that Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposed budget relies on revenue from sports betting that will only be available if a U.S. Supreme Court case goes the state’s way.

They were among the first to react after Raimondo, a Democrat, unveiled her $9.4-billion tax-and-spending plan for 2018-19. The proposal calls for sports betting, Medicaid cuts and other initiatives to help close a deficit and allow spending on some new programs.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, D-Cranston, said he had received only “a very, very brief briefing and overview on the budget,” but had “concerns” about the reliance on sports betting. He also questioned the assumption that Congress will save the state $28.5 million by reauthorizing the lapsed Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“I’m not comfortable that money is booked in the budget requiring law changes without an alternative,” Mattiello said. “I think they should have included an alternative, if in fact those law changes do not occur.”

On sports betting, he added: “If they allow it, I’ve indicated I’m supportive of it. Now you just have to look at the details and make sure we do it right.”

Mattiello also said he was “very pleased” the second year of the car tax phase-out plan was fully funded in the budget proposal.

House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, a West Warwick Republican who is running for governor, criticized the budget’s reliance on sports betting as well as the proposal to expand access to medical marijuana.

“There’s desperation that I see in these numbers,” Morgan said. “Somehow all of the sports betting and the marijuana are supposed to come together and balance our budget, on a hope and a prayer. We need to be more responsible at budgeting, more responsible on spending.”

Morgan also suggested the state should increase Medicaid payment rates. “This is going to make it harder for the people on Medicaid to get the quality health care that they deserve,” she said. “Doctors are telling me they can’t see Medicaid patients at the current rates because they lose money with every patient that they see.”

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, has been an early supporter of the move on sports betting. He introduced a bill Thursday that would authorize the new form of gaming in Rhode Island, in another sign of the Senate’s commitment to the policy.

Raimondo’s aides acknowledged Thursday that there was no guarantee the sports betting case would go the state’s way, but said they were confident that was the most likely outcome. They also described the move as being necessary for competitive reasons because both Connecticut and Massachusetts are also expected to get into the business if it’s allowed.

Michael DiBiase, director of the R.I. Department of Administration, argued Raimondo’s team had sought a balance. “Given the structural problems, the governor knew she had to make some very hard decisions in this budget,” he said. Her “non-negotiable ground rules” included no broad-based tax increases, control costs, spend on education and economic development, and maintain services for vulnerable residents.

Outside groups also began to weigh in on the budget after its release.

Brian Daniels, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, said the group “appreciates the governor’s continued commitment to municipalities in a challenging budget year.” He praised the $1 billion plan to repair schools, the continued phaseout of the car tax and increased aid to school districts.

The Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group, criticized multiple proposals, particularly the various revenue-increasing measures and so-called “scoops” from quasi-public agencies’ reserves. The group’s leader, Mike Stenhouse, said the budget would be “perpetuating a stagnant economic status quo.”