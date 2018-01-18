Shelter seeks donations after influx of animals from Riverside home

Related Coverage Dozens of animals removed from East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police and animal control are asking the public for donations after a large number of animals was rescued from a Riverside home on Jan. 12.

The Floyd Avenue home was filled with animals, according to police, including 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon and a mouse. City building official Al Quattrucci told Eyewitness News it was the largest amount of animals he’d ever seen inside one residence and the conditions were so poor, he condemned the home.

The animals were transported to the East Providence Animal Control Center and received prompt veterinarian care. Police said two of the dogs were diagnosed with canine parvovirus, which is a highly contagious illness.

As a result, the shelter was placed under quarantine, meaning it’s unable to accept any animals or adopt any out. Plus, all of the supplies at the facility must be discarded.

Police said they are accepting donations of blankets, towels, cleaning supplies and hot water bottles at the animal control center. Staff will be on hand to accept the donations in the parking lot Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been made with neighboring communities to meet any future animal control needs in East Providence, according to police.

An investigation into the Floyd Avenue home is still ongoing. Animal Control Officer William Muggle said they’re looking into it as a possible puppy mill, participating in the illegal breeding and selling of pets.