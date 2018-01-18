Teen girl stabbed at Kennedy Plaza; 2 juveniles in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have two juveniles in custody after a teenager was stabbed downtown Thursday evening.

According to Providence Police Maj. Thomas Verdi, the 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the leg around 5 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza. She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A 15-yr-old female was stabbed in the leg at Kennedy Plaza around 5pm. She was taken to Hasbro and is in stable condition. Three female juveniles are in custody; two were apprehended outside of Prov Place Mall. Dets. investigating. Follow us for updates.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and officers blocked off the scene with crime tape as they continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide updates as more information comes into the newsroom.

JUST IN: Prov police tell me a 15 yr old girl was stabbed in the leg here at Kennedy Plaza. Injuries were not serious. Police have taken have two juveniles in custody & they continue to investigate pic.twitter.com/iLTxDFroFB — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 18, 2018