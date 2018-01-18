Teen girl stabbed at Kennedy Plaza; 2 juveniles in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have two juveniles in custody after a teenager was stabbed downtown Thursday evening.
According to Providence Police Maj. Thomas Verdi, the 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the leg around 5 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza. She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
There was a heavy police presence in the area and officers blocked off the scene with crime tape as they continue to investigate.
This is a breaking news story and we will provide updates as more information comes into the newsroom.