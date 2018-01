Rapper Justina Valentine, known for her terrific hip-hop talent and for being a cast member on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ dropped by ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning to discuss her career in the entertainment industry.

From writing her own rhymes, her new album, to working with Nick Cannon and performing regularly, the talented star has quite a resume.

Learn more about her here: https://www.facebook.com/JustinaMusik/