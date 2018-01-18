Whole Foods recalls cheesecake bars over unlisted allergen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Whole Foods Markets in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut are voluntarily recalling cheesecake bars because they may contain an allergen not listed on the product label, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the products could contain almond flour, which may cause an adverse reaction if consumed by someone with a tree nut allergy.

Affected products have been pulled from shelves in nine different stores, including:

Cranston, R.I.

Andover, Mass.

Arlington, Mass

Cambridge, Mass.

Hadley, Mass.

Hyannis, Mass.

Sudbury, Mass.

Glastonbury, Conn.

The cheesecake bars were sold between May 2017 and Jan. 12, 2018, in clear plastic packages with the PLU number 240801.

According to the FDA, Whole Foods discovered the incorrect product was shipped by the supplier to the distributor.

The agency said no allergic reactions associated with the recalled product have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased the bars can bring a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund. Anyone who has questions about the recall can call 1-844-936-8255.