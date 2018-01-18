Winter crafts for kids

Mom blogger, Courtney Caligiuri, shares simple and easy craft ideas for the little ones that can be done indoors during the winter.

Paper Snowflakes

Materials needed:

Square piece of white paper

Scissors

Optional: Glue, glitter

Directions:

Fold the square piece of paper in half diagonally to make a triangle.

Fold the triangle again in half, so that the pointy corners overlap.

Starting at the top part of that triangle, fold your triangle into thirds.

Cut off the excess paper. It should now look like a tiny, folded up triangle.

Cut the folded paper into any design you wish. Get creative!

Open your folded paper to see your creation!

DIY Snow Globe

Materials needed:

Small jar

Small old toys or tiny plastic figurines

Glue

Water

Glitter

Glycerin

Directions:

Glue your toy or figurine to the inside lid of the jar.

Fill your jar up with water about 3/4 of the way. Add a bit of glycerin. (This helps the glitter distribute and not just stay at the top!)

Next, add your glitter.

Once your glue is dry on the lid, screw your lid on the jar and give your snow globe a shake!