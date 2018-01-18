Woman dies after New Bedford triple-decker fire

Related Coverage 1 hospitalized, 8 displaced following New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman died Thursday morning after she’d been rushed to the hospital the day before from a house fire on Tinkham Street in New Bedford.

The fire broke out on the second story of the triple-decker just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the 56-year-old woman unconscious in a bedroom on the second floor. The woman was later determined to have second-degree burns on 20 percent of her body.

She was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where authorities said she was given a new drug intravenously that’s designed to treat smoke inhalation. She regained a pulse and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence to be treated there, but died the next morning.

Eight residents were displaced from the building and the American Red Cross was called in to assist them with housing.

At last check, the fire’s cause was still under investigation.