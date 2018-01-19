Bishop Hendricken’s former principal asks for forgiveness from alumni, region

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The longtime principal of Bishop Hendricken High School, who abruptly retired this week following the release of an inflammatory video, apologized and asked for forgiveness for his recorded statement.

Jay Brennan retired the day after the video was forwarded to the school’s administration.

The six-second clip, which Hendricken’s president said was secretly recorded, was a 13-word sentence from Brennan that included disparaging slurs for black and Jewish people. The all-boys school is 13 percent minority, according to statistics released by a board member.

Brennan has not responded to requests for comment from Target 12, but sent out the emailed apology to alumni Friday.

“I am writing this apology, asking for forgiveness for my words which were hurtful, ignorant, and contrary to every Christian belief,” Brennan wrote. “I would never intend to hurt any of our young men, of any race, color or creed. I wish there was a way that you could know that in my heart, I am not a racist, I am not an anti-Semite and that I truly care for each member of the Hendricken community.”

Brennan did not offer any context for the short video clip that was emailed to Target 12 and the Providence branch of the NAACP on Tuesday. The sender did not include any content before or after Brennan’s statement. Target 12 has been in contact with the source, but they have yet to respond to questions about when it was recorded or what led up to the inflammatory remark.

Hendricken President John Jackson said the “video clip is under review.”

“Mr. Brennan was being secretly recorded, but clearly the language is inappropriate,” Jackson said. “We will not tolerate inflammatory language in any context.”

Statements from Jackson and Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin criticized the slurs, while also praising Brennan’s 40-year career at Hendricken, with Jackson saying he was a key force in diversifying the school.

Brennan’s email was pure apology, to students, parents, the region and the legacy of the highly acclaimed Catholic school.

“My heart is broken that I have caused division, controversy and anger,” Brennan said. “For my entire career, I have tried to bring people together and in a few seconds of terrible use of words, I have created hatred and anger.”

