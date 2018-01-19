Car fire spreads to home, garage in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters made quick work of a fire at an East Providence residence Friday evening.

Battalion Chief Glenn Quick said the fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Ivy Street. He said two cars in the driveway were on fire when crews arrived on scene.

The fire eventually spread to a garage and the side of the home.

Quick said the fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish and all occupants of the home got out safely. He also said there were no injuries and that only the siding of the house was burned.

Residents should be allowed back into the home because the damage was minimal, according to Quick.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.