Closing arguments wrap up in principal trial, verdict expected Monday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – After a four-day trial, a District Court judge will issue a ruling Monday in the case of a Providence elementary school principal facing a misdemeanor charge of failing to contact the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families after students accused a gym teacher of touching them inappropriately.

District Court Judge James J. Caruolo said he plans to take the weekend to think about his decision after attorneys for Violent LeMar and the state made their closing arguments at Kent County District Court Friday morning.

LeMar, who is currently on paid leave from Harry Kizirian Elementary School, was charged last August with breaking the state’s failure to report law after multiple students informed her that their physical education teacher touched them inappropriately last May. The teacher, James Duffy, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of second-degree child molestation and a single count of simple assault.

During the trial, LeMar testified that she didn’t believe the students’ initial claims were “sexual or abusive in nature,” but also acknowledged she was unaware of the DCYF reporting law that state lawmakers approved in 2016. Three high-ranking school department officials – including Superintendent Christopher Maher – also testified that they were not familiar with the law last May.

LeMar, a resident of Somerset, Massachusetts, has spent her entire career as an educator in urban schools systems, with stops in Fall River and Brockton before coming to Providence in 2013. She had no disciplinary record prior to her arrest and Maher testified that she was considered a “very good principal.”

After two students approached her about Duffy on May 9, LeMar testified that she contacted her direct supervisor and the city’s human resources department about the allegations. She also said she attempted to reach the students’ parents, although she admitted she had to leave a voicemail for one of them. She also informed Duffy that he was being placed on paid leave on the same day.

But LeMar has acknowledged she didn’t contact DCYF within 24 hours of the initial reports from two students and didn’t file a critical incident report with the school department until July 5. The failure to file an incident report is not a crime – it’s a violation of district policy – but Maher testified that the appropriate authorities would have been notified if the report was submitted.

All told, 10 witnesses testified during the trial, including two young girls who explained how they demonstrated for LeMar what Duffy had done for them. One of the girls cried as she said she was scared of Duffy. Five current or former school department employees testified that they weren’t familiar with the DCYF reporting law at the time of the incident.

In his closing argument, Thomas Gulick, LeMar’s attorney, said his client “acted in good faith” and didn’t believe the students’ initial accusations were about Duffy were “sexual in nature.” Had she known what came out in a report the school department submitted to the police, he said, she would have contacted the police or DCYF. He said the state did not mean its burden of proof, noting that LeMar’s decision to belatedly file a critical incident report is not what’s on trial.

Gulick listed at least nine school employees – plus the police – who did not contact DCYF when they became aware of the students’ accusations. He said no one was covering up a crime. Instead, he argued, no one called the state because the first reports were not related to sexual abuse.

“There was no sexual touching in the initial reports,” Gulick said. Gulick also admitted LeMar may have made some mistakes along the way, but said she had no criminal intent.

“She deserves the benefit of the doubt,” Gulick said.

Ania Zielinski, a special assistant attorney general who is prosecuting the case, said there was no question the Providence school department “dropped the ball” during its investigation, but urged the judge to shift the “magnifying lens” back to LeMar.

Zielinski said LeMar was charged because “she’s the only one” students immediately approached with the accusations against Duffy. She argued the students trusted LeMar and LeMar let them down. She accused LeMar of “passing the buck.”

Zielinski rolled out a whiteboard to make the case that Gulick has pinned the blame on everyone in the case, but not his client. She said LeMar’s ignorance of the law should not be a factor.

“She’s not a bad person, no one said she is,” Zielinski said. “But she made a criminal mistake.”

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan