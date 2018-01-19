DCYF worker who visited East Prov. home day before animals seized now on leave

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is now on administrative leave after having gone to a home on Floyd Avenue in East Providence the day before a building inspector condemned the house.

When city officials first investigated on Jan. 12, building inspector Al Quattrucci said the building had no smoke detectors and multiple other hazards, and two adults and two children were living inside. Officers removed 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon lizard, and a mouse from the house.

DCYF Communications Director Kerri White confirmed Friday the employee was placed on leave Jan. 12; the employee’s name is not being released. The department had been looking into the house prior to last Friday

“This case came to DCYF not as the result of a child abuse or neglect concern,” White wrote in an email to Eyewitness News. “A 17-year-old was living at the home as part of a private living arrangement between her legal guardian and the family who lives at the home. This was not a foster care placement. DCYF was in the process of assessing the appropriateness of this private arrangement and had not yet rendered a decision.”

The department is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.