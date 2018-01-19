Dog rescued from East Providence home dies; shelter under quarantine

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Donations are piling up outside the East Providence Animal Shelter as workers deal with the outbreak of a deadly viral disease.

Two puppies rescued last week from squalid conditions inside a Riverside home became sick with the parvovirus, according to East Providence Animal Control Officer William Muggle.

Muggle said while one of the puppies is recovering, the other one succumbed to the illness.

“Their health started deteriorating,” he said. “They weren’t eating, weren’t drinking.”

The shelter is in now in quarantine, not allowing any dogs in or out and tossing out any supplies. As a result, the shelter and city police asked residents to help out by dropping off donations.

“We’re going to be going through a lot of towels, fleece blankets, bleach we’ve gotten a good amount of, but there’s always room for more,” Muggle said.

In addition to blankets and towels, the shelter is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and hot water bottles. Staff will be on hand to accept the donations in the parking lot Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the meantime, an investigation into the Floyd Avenue home is still ongoing. Muggle said they’re looking at it as a possible puppy mill, participating in the illegal breeding and selling of pets.

The home was filled with animals, according to police, including 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon and a mouse. City building official Al Quattrucci told Eyewitness News it was the largest amount of animals he’d ever seen inside one residence and the conditions were so poor, he condemned the home.

A Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) worker who visited the home on day prior is now on administrative leave.