BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an unusual accident in Bristol where a car ended up wedged between the outer wall of a CVS and the building’s supporting pillars.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the CVS located at 400 Metacom Ave.

It is unclear at this time how the vehicle ended up where it did.

By 4:45 p.m., the car was freed from the building but the scene was still cordoned off.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update as we learn more information.