In the Kitchen: Tai Chili Mussels and Little Necks

Chef Joey Medeiros of Proof: Prohibition Era Style Pub joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tai Chili Mussels and Little Necks.
Ingredients:
- 4 Little necks
- 10 Mussels
- Muddled Tai Chilis
- Chopped fresh Garlic
- Chopped fresh Shallots
- Olive oil
- Pinot Grigio
- Coconut
- Salt and pepper
- Red pepper flake
- Chopped scallion
Directions:
- Wash Little necks and Mussels
- Place in a bowl with the muddled Thai Chilis on bottom
- Add chopped garlic glove
- Add 1 cup shallots
- Drizzle olive oil
- Add a touch of Pinot Grigio Wine
- Add Shaved Coconut
- Dashes of Salt and pepper
- Sprinkle Red pepper Flakes
- Add 1 cup chopped scallions
- Steam the Little necks and Mussels while adding above ingredients for a total of 12 minutes
