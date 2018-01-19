In the Kitchen: Tai Chili Mussels and Little Necks

Chef Joey Medeiros of Proof: Prohibition Era Style Pub joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tai Chili Mussels and Little Necks.

Ingredients:

4 Little necks

10 Mussels

Muddled Tai Chilis

Chopped fresh Garlic

Chopped fresh Shallots

Olive oil

Pinot Grigio

Coconut

Salt and pepper

Red pepper flake

Chopped scallion

Directions:

Wash Little necks and Mussels Place in a bowl with the muddled Thai Chilis on bottom Add chopped garlic glove Add 1 cup shallots Drizzle olive oil Add a touch of Pinot Grigio Wine Add Shaved Coconut Dashes of Salt and pepper Sprinkle Red pepper Flakes Add 1 cup chopped scallions Steam the Little necks and Mussels while adding above ingredients for a total of 12 minutes

Proof: Prohibition Era Style Pub

