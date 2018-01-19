In the Kitchen: Tai Chili Mussels and Little Necks

Chef Joey Medeiros of Proof: Prohibition Era Style Pub joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Tai Chili Mussels and Little Necks.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Little necks
  • 10 Mussels
  • Muddled Tai Chilis
  • Chopped fresh Garlic
  • Chopped fresh Shallots
  • Olive oil
  • Pinot Grigio
  • Coconut
  • Salt and pepper
  • Red pepper flake
  • Chopped scallion

Directions:

  1. Wash Little necks and Mussels
  2. Place in a bowl with the muddled Thai Chilis on bottom
  3. Add chopped garlic glove
  4. Add 1 cup shallots
  5. Drizzle olive oil
  6. Add a touch of Pinot Grigio Wine
  7. Add Shaved Coconut
  8. Dashes of Salt and pepper
  9. Sprinkle Red pepper Flakes
  10. Add 1 cup chopped scallions
  11. Steam the Little necks and Mussels while adding above ingredients for a total of 12 minutes

Proof: Prohibition Era Style Pub is also our Rhody Deal for today.  Get $50 worth of dinners, small bites, handcrafted drinks, etc. for just $25!

