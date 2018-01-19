Man arrested for possession of stolen firearm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man known to police was arrested Thursday night in Providence after police said he tried to escape from the officers and get rid of a gun that was determined to be stolen.

When two officers on patrol drove past two men on Ledge Street about 9:30 p.m., the two men separated quickly, with one of the men grabbing protectively at a “weighted” object in his waistband. When the officers got out of their cruiser and went to approach the men, both started running in opposite directions.

While officers determined one of the men had no firearm, police said the other, Rashad Pitts, 23, ran into an alley and made a throwing motion. When officers took Pitts into custody moments later, they looked where they believed he’d thrown the item and found a Colt .25 caliber pistol loaded with two live rounds.

Pitts is charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

According to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website, among Pitts’ records, he pleaded not guilty in 2015 to a charge of breaking and entering.

Pitts is due back in court April 20 for a pre-arraignment conference, according to the judiciary’s website.