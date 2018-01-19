Pinpoint Traffic Blog: On-Going Bridge Work Causing Detours

On-Going Bridge Work Causing Detours

Drivers in the Blackstone Valley are continuing to experience detours due to on-going bridge work.

Work on the 140-year-old Division Street Bridge in Pawtucket began back in Fall 2016.

The stone arch bridge carries traffic over the Seekonk River.

DOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin says, road crews still have to pave Division Street, replace some of the sidewalks on one side of the bridge and do some curb realignment.

Minor landscaping will also be done in the area. Drivers are unable to travel east over the bridge between Pleasant and Water Street.

The closures will continue to affect drivers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers heading westbound are not affected.

There are a few detour options for drivers in the area.

DETOUR: Drivers can take Main Street and School Street or I-95 north to Exit 28 (School Street).

The total cost of the rehabilitation to the city-owned bridge is $8.9 million.

Repairs should be completed by this summer.

