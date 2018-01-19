Police arrest two at Seekonk motel, seize stolen gun

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police said they recovered a stolen handgun and arrested two people at the Motel 6 on Fall River Avenue early Friday morning.

Seekonk police said several of their officers, along with K-9 and SWAT teams entered a room at the motel shortly after midnight. Inside, police said officers found a stolen, loaded Glock 19 handgun, two large-capacity magazines along with ammunition, and a realistic-looking pellet gun.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Tyler Deandrade on multiple charges related to the stolen weapon. Officers also arrested 20-year-old Robert Perry, whom police said had outstanding warrants from New Bedford and Wareham.