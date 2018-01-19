Raimondo defends reliance on sports betting revenue in budget

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Gov. Gina Raimondo unveiled her budget proposal Tuesday night, critics were quick to take issue with how she wants to close a roughly $200 million deficit.

Raimondo’s budget is making a wager on the U.S. Supreme Court, counting on the highest court to overturn a federal ban on sports betting this year. If that happens, her budget calls for the newly legalized form of gambling to begin on Oct. 1 at Twin River Casino and the new Tiverton Casino, slated to open this year.

Raimondo is banking on $23.5 million in revenue from sports betting in its first nine months, and there’s no “Plan B” if the Supreme Court rules the other way.

“I don’t want to get behind,” Raimondo said Friday during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “I want to be able to hit ‘go’ so when the Supreme Court says we can do it, we’re ready to go.”

“It’s a balanced budget, no tax increases, broad-based tax increases,” Raimondo added.

