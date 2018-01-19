Scituate residents to vote on funding for new police station

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Scituate will cast their ballots next week on a bond to fund a new police station.

The station was shut down in Sept. 2017 due to structural concerns after testing revealed high levels of lead, asbestos, mold and radon in the building. The Scituate Town Council then voted unanimously to vacate the building and temporarily relocate personnel to trailers.

The plan is to build a new police station next to the Scituate Senior Center on Chopmist Hill Road. Police and fire chiefs joined the town council president and vice president to push back against the critics of the plan, specifically those calling instead for a more centralized public safety complex for both police and firefighters.

“Putting a central located facility means we would have to pool our stations, pool resources from the corners of the town which are heavily populated areas where we see the most service calls,” North Scituate Police Chief Adam Hubert said. “It would hurt our response. It is not the appropriate thing.”

Town Council made a motion Jan. 11 to appeal the demolition of the former station, recognizing it has “historic property.” The Council plans to convert the old station into housing for disabled veterans.