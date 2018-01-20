Lincoln police investigate early morning hit and run

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are looking for a hit and run driver that stuck a pedestrian just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The accident happened near the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue, on the Lincoln/Pawtucket line.

An eyewitnesses told investigators they saw a silver or gray sedan traveling South on Smithfield Ave. at the time. The vehicle appeared to swerve and brake slightly before striking the victim, who was crossing the street at the accident happened.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old Central Falls woman, did have a significant injuries and a severe gash to the head.

She was conscience and alert when officers arrived and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

At last check, police said the victim was in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the accident is being asked to call Lincoln police.