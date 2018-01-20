Two brothers shot in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two brothers were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a home on Erin Road in Taunton.

Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick tells Eyewitness News, the pair was involved in an altercation involving a knife, when one of the brothers took out a gun.

“When they got within a close proximity they had a struggle, one brother was shot 4 times and the brother that had the gun was shot once by his own gun as a part of the struggle,” said Lt. Roderick.

Conditions are unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

