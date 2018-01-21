Family mourning death of DUI victim 2 years later, suspect still on the run

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI — The family of a Pawtucket man struck and killed by a drunk driver two years ago are still looking for answers as the suspect is still on the run.

A tree marks as a memorial for Gary Laramee on Roosevelt Avenue near Central Street in Central Falls. He was struck in that area in January of 2016, he passed away from his injuries three days later.

“Gary was a character. Gary loved everybody,” says his brother Mike Laramee.

The Laramee’s switch out the decorations seasonally on the tree. They say the “Happy Birthday” sign and banner is the most difficult for them. Mike adds that Gary would have been 54-years-old on Monday.

“We have a hard time, but this is the hardest,” adds sister Susan.

For Gary’s sister and brother, the difficulty comes not only in the timing but the fact that the suspect is still on the run.

Rigoberto Vasquez appeared before a judge right after the accident facing charges related to the hit and run early that January morning.

When Gary died a few days later, the charges were upgraded, but Vasquez never showed up in court and hasn’t been seen since.

“Everyday I go through my life, it’s so hard knowing the guy’s still out there,” adds Mike.

The Laramee’s say Vasquez may feel free, but he’s holding them hostage, preventing them from getting closure and finding forgiveness.

“If the gentleman would have turned himself in I think I could’ve showed forgiveness and that. Now I don’t think I could ever forgive the man,” says Mike.

The case is still open with Central Falls police who believe Vasquez may have fled the country.