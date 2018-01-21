Patriots fans celebrate big win in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It was another emotional game for Patriots fans on Sunday.

The parking lot outside Gillette Stadium quickly filled with excited fans following the team’s big win against the Jaguars.

They left under the smoke of the fireworks that marked the team’s latest AFC Championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl.

“We were up there dancing, hashtag not done,” said Paul Labonte.

“Unbelievable. They’re just, they never disappoint. They’re winners. You know we win, it’s what we do and you know number six. It’s gonna the the sixth Super Bowl ring,” added Rob Lane.

Fans shared a similar sentiment, thrilled but knowing that the Patriots are not done.

The big game is in just two weeks.

Eyewitness News will have team coverage all week from Gillette with Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis and reporters Mark Dondero and Ruthie Polinsky.