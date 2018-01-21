Providence police arrest man for shots fired incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrest a 21-year-old Providence man who they say was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Investigators say around 1 a.m., rookie Office Scott Campbell heard several gunshots in the area of Veazie Street and Douglas Ave. and was able to stop one of the vehicles apparently involved in the incident.

A loaded firearm was found inside the van that had six people inside. The vehicle did have several bullet holes in it.

Rachana Senghirann was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. He is expected to be arraigned later Sunday.

The five other people were released pending further investigation.