Shooting injures 18 year old man in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s south side.

An 18 year old man was shot in the leg while walking down Broad Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

The victim told police that the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. A parked car on Broad Street was also hit.

Police said the victim’s injury is not life threatening, and that he managed to walk to a residence on nearby Gordon Avenue for help.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll bring you the latest developments on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.