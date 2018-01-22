14 RI communities join national lawsuit against opioid distributors, manufacturers

Related Coverage Municipal leaders to announce legal action in the fight against opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fourteen municipalities in Rhode Island are now joining a national lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers, saying the companies knowingly fueled the opioid crisis.

The federal public nuisance lawsuit asks for damages to cover the costs of enforcement, treatment and prevention of the opiate epidemic. Lt. Governor Dan McKee said he is leading the charge, with 14 towns and cities in Rhode Island filing individual claims.

“As lieutenant governor and a former municipal leader, I am determined to do everything in my power to stop this epidemic from further destroying the lives of the people of Rhode Island. Ending this crisis is going to take a major collective effort that involves municipal, state and federal leaders, lawmakers, doctors, law enforcement and health officials coming together to find workable solutions,” McKee said. “But until we address the source of this epidemic and force drug makers and distributors to follow the law, our cities and towns will continue to face an uphill battle.”

In the 168-page federal lawsuit, the plaintiffs state a purpose “to recoup monies that have been spent because of Defendants’ false, deceptive and unfair marketing and/or unlawful diversion of prescription drugs.”

The named defendants are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Perdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions, Allergan, Activis and Watson Pharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceutical industry has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“This lawsuit is going to send a message that we will no longer sit idly by as these overdoses continue to rise,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said.

“In the last three years alone, 80 residents in my community lost their lives to overdoses,” said Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian. “That’s 80 of our friends, neighbors and co-workers. It’s heartbreaking and it’s unacceptable.”

The lawsuit is not a class-action, so each city and town will file its own claim regarding how the opiate epidemic has affected its residents. The municipalities currently signed on are Barrington, Bristol, Burrillville, Central Falls, Coventry, Cumberland, East Providence, Johnston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Richmond, Warwick, West Greenwich and West Warwick.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spokesperson said the mayor’s scheduler did not receive a formal invite to Monday’s event, and the mayor had a previous commitment. Press secretary Victor Morente applauded the efforts of the group and said Providence’s law department was also preparing to take legal action.

Hundreds of other cities, towns and counties across the country are also getting involved in the federal lawsuit. The claims will first be heard as a group in the Northern District of Ohio, according to attorney Archie Lamb.

“We’re holding them accountable for poisoning the communities and addicting people and destroying lives,” Lamb said. “They knew when they sent that pill…that they were going to addict people and ruin their lives.”