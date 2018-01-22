AAA offers tips for fans traveling to Minneapolis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Patriots heading to Minneapolis to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl, AAA Northeast is encouraging fans going along for the ride to be safe and conscientious.

“Unfortunately, there are people who will attempt to take advantage of unsuspecting travelers. All of us at AAA want to remind you that the best protection from scams is to use a qualified tour operator or travel agency to plan your trip,” said Rick Del Nero, vice president of travel for AAA Northeast.

“It’s an exciting time for New England football fans,” he continued, “but a little diligence with your planning can save time and money in the long run.”

Here are some tips AAA Northeast provided for those who plan to make the journey to see the big game:

Be sure to have confidence in your game ticket provider. Ticket prices right now are being quoted from just over $4,000 to just over $5,000, each. If you find a travel package that includes tickets for under $5,000, make sure you are working with a reputable company.

Ticket prices right now are being quoted from just over $4,000 to just over $5,000, each. If you find a travel package that includes tickets for under $5,000, make sure you are working with a reputable company. Be cautious about booking air travel until you know how many nights you will be staying in the Minneapolis area. Round trip flights from Boston or Providence this morning were in the $600-$1,200 range. Lower fares may involve longer travel times or multiple connections. Look into alternate air destinations like leaving from New York or New Jersey and arriving into Milwaukee or Chicago.

Round trip flights from Boston or Providence this morning were in the $600-$1,200 range. Lower fares may involve longer travel times or multiple connections. Look into alternate air destinations like leaving from New York or New Jersey and arriving into Milwaukee or Chicago. Hotel packages usually have a three night minimum, four nights if booked outside of a package. Hotels in Minneapolis have limited availability (some are already sold out). Rates will drop for those looking 25 or more miles outside the city.

Hotels in Minneapolis have limited availability (some are already sold out). Rates will drop for those looking 25 or more miles outside the city. Weekly car rental rates require five or more days, so most likely Super Bowl travelers renting cars in Minneapolis will be paying a daily rate ranging from $40 to $90 per day. Those making the drive from New England can expect to pay some $350 roundtrip for fuel.

Those making the drive from New England can expect to pay some $350 roundtrip for fuel. Don’t forget parking at the game. Buy a parking pass online (StubHub, NFL/Ticketmaster) for about $40.

Buy a parking pass online (StubHub, NFL/Ticketmaster) for about $40. Check for options with mass transit or ride sharing services.