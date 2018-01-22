Fall River police arrest 2 attempting to rob a gas station

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have two suspects in custody after they said they attempted to rob a gas station in Fall River over the weekend.

On Jan. 21 around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a Shell gas station on Plymouth Avenue for a report of two masked men standing outside the business. The person who called said they saw one of the men drop a dark colored handgun and the other man had a large knife on his person.

Police arrested the two men, identified as William Fernandes, 35 and Dillon Nobles, 20, who were still standing outside the gas station when officers arrived.

According to police, when officers searched the two men, they found a BB gun concealed in Fernandes’ pants leg, along two knives, and found another knife on Nobles. Police said both suspects had multiple layers of clothing on.

Both men were charged with attempt to commit a crime (armed robbery), conspiracy and disturbing the peace. Fernandes was also charged with 2 counts of carrying a dangerous weapon.