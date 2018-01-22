Gas prices up 3 cents in RI

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The price of gas in Rhode Island is up three cents this week, while prices in Massachusetts remain unchanged.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve regular is averaging $2.54 per gallon. That’s the same as the national average.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 26 cents higher than it was at this time last year, when it sold for $2.28 per gallon.

Find the best price: Interactive Gas Tracker »

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.43 per gallon and as high as $2.70 in Rhode Island.

AAA says the increase is due to the price of crude oil.

Self-serve regular in Massachusetts is averaging $2.51 per gallon, which is the same price as last week and three cents below the national average.