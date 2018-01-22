How RI drivers can show off their Bruins pride

Bruins fans in Rhode Island will now be able to order special Boston Bruins Rhode Island License Plates – and the proceeds will benefit local youth hockey!

Former Bruins player and current Executive Director of the Boston Bruins Foundation stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, to chat about the new plates. He also brought along a prototype on set!

The cost for the plate is $41.50. Of that amount, $21.50 goes to the state’s general fund, and $20 goes to the Boston Bruins Foundation. There is also a $10 renewal fee, all of which will benefit the Foundation and Rhode Island organizations.

