In the Kitchen: Torta Ahogada

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Andy Pyle from Xaco Taco making Torta Ahogada (drowned sandwich). It is a roasted pork sandwich with pickled red onion, drowned in spicy tomato broth and garnished with cotija cheese.
Ingredients:
Spicy Chile de Arbol Sauce
- 1 bay leaf
- 10 roma tomatoes
- 10 guajillo chilis (stemmed and seeded)
- 10 chile de arbol
- 4 dried chipotle (stemmed and seeded)
- 1 white onion (quartered)
- 10 cloves garlic
- 2 quarts chicken stock
- 1 TB honey
- ½ cup apple cider
- Salt to taste
Roasted Pork Carnitas
- 3 pounds pork shoulder (cut into 2 inch pieces)
- 1 white onion (quartered)
- 5 cloves garlic (smashed with a knife)
- 1 orange (quartered)
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
Directions:
- Toast chiles on a flat top for 15-30 seconds until fragrant paying attention not to burn.
- Place roma tomatoes, onion, garlic, bay leaf and toasted chiles in pot. Cover with water and bring to a simmer for 20-30 minutes. When tomatoes are soft, remove with remaining ingredients and puree in a blender until smooth.
- Heat ½ cup oil over medium high heat until oil shimmers and carefully pour puree into oil and allow to sizzle, stirring constantly until reduced by half.
- Add chicken stock and reduce whisking constantly to get the consistency of half and half. Season with salt, honey and apple cider vinegar.
- Nestle pork shoulder into 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Season with salt and pepper. Add quartered onion, smashed garlic, cinnamon stick, bay leaf and orange wedges and toss well. Cover with foil and roast in 275 degree oven for 2-3 hours until tender. Crisp pork under broiler or in a pan to brown the outside. This will yield a crispy outside texture with a juicy tender interior.
To assemble Sandwich:
- Toast 1 bolillo roll (or any sandwich roll with a crusty exterior) in a hot pan.
- Layer the pork carnitas and pickled onion on bottom bun and dress with sauce.
- Place top bun over pork and ladle spicy tomato sauce on top to cover completely.
- Garnish with cotija cheese and serve with knife and fork.