Judge: Providence liquor board can’t block alcohol sales at after-hours club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses does not have the authority to prohibit the city’s only after-hours nightclub from using a catering company to sell alcohol to its patrons, a Superior Court judge ruled last week.

The decision means Dusk 2 Dawn, an Olneyville nightclub that is allowed to operate until 4 a.m., can continue to allow a state-licensed catering company to serve booze even though the club does not have a liquor license from the city.

“Nothing in the Class P license statute prohibits a caterer from serving liquor at the same location on a regular basis,” Judge Richard Licht wrote in a decision granting a preliminary injunction in favor of Dusk 2 Dawn. “Further, if such an arrangement became an issue, the onus would again fall on the [Department of Business Regulation] or the General Assembly to clarify that caterers’ state-issued Class P licenses are not to be used to cater events at venues similar to Dusk 2 Dawn.”

The decision marks a significant legal victory for Gerard C. DiSanto II, the club’s owner who claims he invested more than $1 million on upgrades to the Dike Street property that houses the club. DiSanto, who purchased the club in 2016, does not own the building.

DiSanto filed a lawsuit last January after the licensing board voted to add a condition to the club’s entertainment license that prohibited a catering company from selling alcohol after 1 a.m. The lawsuit also accused Councilwoman Sabina Matos of defamation and placing the business in a false light by associating it with a strip club DiSanto owns separately. (Licht has not ruled on that part of the lawsuit.)

Dusk 2 Dawn, whose formal name is Happy Beats, Inc., is the only nightclub in the city with a 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. license. The license was approved by the city board more than a decade ago, long before DiSanto purchased the club. In order to sell liquor, DiSanto hires an outside catering company, which is allowed to offer beer, wine and mixed drinks – but not shots – for five hours at a time.

Critics, including Matos, have accused the club of sidestepping the city’s liquor laws by working with a catering company, whose state license places few restrictions on when or where it can serve alcohol. Dusk 2 Dawn is not eligible for a traditional liquor license because it is located within 200 feet of a church.

During a hearing on the lawsuit in 2017, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare testified that he was “livid” when he learned the club was using a caterer to sell alcohol because he believed there would be no alcohol. He also acknowledged there had been no public safety incidents with the club since DiSanto purchased it.

Richard Nicholson, DiSanto’s attorney, told Eyewitness News Licht’s decision is “consistent with our belief on day one that the Board of Licenses did not have the ability to retroactively place conditions on an existing license.”

Nicholson said the club has largely been closed for several months because of uncertainty when it comes to the restrictions imposed by the board. He said the goal of the club is to attract high-end acts, noting that it has hired world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki in the past.

“This isn’t someone spinning records up the street,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said he intends to meet with officials in the city’s law department in the coming weeks to discuss next steps for the club, but he didn’t rule out filing a separate lawsuit against the city seeking damages for money the club lost from the board’s attempt to restrict alcohol sales.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan