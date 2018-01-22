Patriots fans swarm Pro Shop for AFC Championship gear

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans flooded the Patriots Pro Shop Sunday night following the team’s AFC Championship win over the Jaguars.

Patriots fan Kyle Browning attended the game and said the atmosphere was electric.

“When they played Bon Jovi, him in the booth, then ‘Livin’ on a Prayer,’ oh, it was awesome,” Browning said.

The Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium stayed open late after the game, with lines wrapping around the building and even the register crashing at one point due to the influx of transactions. The store opened at 7 a.m. Monday for those who still wanted to purchase championship gear.

“You gotta get the AFC hats because if you don’t get them now, you’re cursing the team in the end,” Patriots fan Phil Yaitanes said.

Nancy Bland was decked in her Patriots gear while also holding another bag of it in her hand, saying she wasn’t worried when the team went into halftime down 14-10.

“Not nervous, but like, not worried that they weren’t going to win. But they have to stop taking years off my life,” Bland said with a laugh. “The gray hair, a lot of those belong to them.”

One employee told Eyewitness News that following the win, the store hit the ground running, putting out the new apparel.

Michele DeCelles of Wrentham brought her son Norman to the Pro Shop to stock up on shirts and hats. Norman said he loved watching the Patriots win at home Sunday, and can’t wait to wear his new championship shirt to school.

“I liked when the Pats got a comeback in the beginning of the game,” Norman said. “Because at first, they were losing and I thought they would lose the game, but then they scored the touchdown and got the field goal.”

“I said from when I was younger, the Patriots didn’t play so well,” DeCelles added. “For him to grow up with such a super team, that’s good luck.”

The Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl in search of a sixth title. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

According to AAA Northeast, ticket prices for the game are being quoted from just over $4,000 to just over $5,000, each. Patriots fan Jason Scheinbart said that he will do what it takes to see the big game.

“You know what, there is no limit,” he said. “I’m going for it all. There is no limit in my heart for the Patriots. There is no limit for money, I’m just going for it.”