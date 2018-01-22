Police K9 helps locate man who fled from crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Middleboro man in Raynham after they say he fled on foot from a motor vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to Raynham police, officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 138 near Route 495 just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said one of the drivers, later identified as Kenneth Harrington, 52, had fled from the scene on foot.

Police said K9 Kyro and his handler, Sgt. Frank Pacheco, were able to track and locate Harrington a quarter-mile away from the scene of the crash hiding in the backyard of a home at the corner of Bridge and Althea Streets.

Harrington was subsequently arrested and during the investigation police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said two adults and a child in the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Harrington is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene after causing bodily injury. He was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.