Police make arrest in East Providence murder

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a former chiropractor, police confirmed Monday.

East Providence Police Lt. Raymond Blinn said they have one person in custody in connection with the death of 67-year-old Clive Bridgham, who was found dead in his Pleasant Street home on Jan. 10.

Chief Christopher Parella told Eyewitness News that Bridgham was targeted.

“It was definitely not random,” he said. “We believe it was definitely targeted.”

Parella declined to say how Bridgham was killed, citing the ongoing investigation.

Declining to identify the suspect, Blinn said that person will be arraigned Tuesday in 6th District Court.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.