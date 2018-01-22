Police: Manton Avenue shooting sends one to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting in Providence that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Manton Avenue in Providence.

According to police, the victim was transported by a private vehicle to Roger Williams Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

As of 9:45 p.m., police are still on scene. Eyewitness News spotted numerous evidence markers on the ground near 565 Manton Avenue, as well as a heavy police presence.

I count 37 evidence markers on the ground on Manton st. @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/jUXhhUGQog — James Hughes (@HewesNews) January 23, 2018

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn them.