Karen Gasperini, who suffers from beals syndrome, decided to write a book on her condition to help her daughter, Arianna, who is also suffering from the same syndrome. Arianna wears supportive leg braces, which Karen calls “magic boots” in the book. “Arianna’s Magic Boots” is about a five year old little girl that uses her leg braces and imagination to go on adventures.The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

Advertisement