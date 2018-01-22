Taking time for you as a parent

Tracy from The Children’s Workshop gives parents some tips and tricks to help take a step back and celebrate us this year:

As parents, we often think of ourselves last and taking “Me” time is not always a top priority. We need to slow down, relax, and enjoy some quality time with a spouse, significant other, or even just some alone time. Below are some tips and tricks to help you take a step back and celebrate you this year.

Start by taking care of you:

Go for a brisk walk in the morning if you can or right before you pick up your children. This will help to clear your thoughts and set you up for a productive day. Also, take some “brain breaks” throughout the day. This helps to get the neurons in our brains working and refocus. Practicing some breathing exercises or throwing a ball back in forth in your hands can also help with this! It gets your mind off what you are doing and then you can refocus. Joining a gym or starting a yoga class can really help your breathing and endurance. Once you start taking some time out of the day for you, you will begin to celebrate the things that are important in your life.

Take some time away from the children:

Check to see if your child’s school holds any after hour events for the kids where you don’t need to attend, such as a parents’ night out. This gives parents time away to do the things they wouldn’t normally have time to do. These are usually free or at a minimal cost to the family. The Children’s Workshop hosts two throughout the year. The next one is on February 13th from 6-8pm! You don’t have to be enrolled in our schools to enjoy the benefits of parent’s night out! Check your local gym, sports arena, or town for events, as well. You can plan out each month for you and your spouse, friends or just you. This might be a wonderful time to go to a spa, get your hair done, or just go for a walk.

Family events:

Family events are also a fantastic way to celebrate parents. There are events in the fall the whole family can do like looking at foliage or going on hikes. During winter you can go skiing, ice skating, sledding, trip a tree, or visit a nursing home and give someone that special family time they may not get normally. Spring and summer: ask your child’s school what events they have coming up for families to attend. Your child’s school may have some events during the cold months, but once the spring and summer start, there are more outdoor, fun family adventures to be part of like picnics, cookouts, special activities and of course more parents’ nights out.

Celebrating Parents is important and taking time out for you, whether this is a time by yourself, with a significant other or with family members, is crucial. Ask your children’s school or early learning facility for events coming up. If not enrolled, stop by one of our locations to see what we have in store. Set aside time for you – you deserve it!

